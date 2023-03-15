10th ranked ECU baseball drops midweek game at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – 10 the ranked East Carolina baseball fell Tuesday night at UNCW 8-5 in a non-conference road game.

Jake Hunter took his first loss of the year allowing three runs on three hits in 3 innings. He struck out five. The Pirates’ staff struck out 15 batters

The Pirates drop to 12-4 and Seahawks improve to 10-7.

Joey Berini had two hits, scored a run and drove in an RBI.

Seahawks had a 2-out rally in the 4th and took at 7-2 lead in the game.

Ryan McCrystal pinch hit in the eighth and drove in a run with a single.

East Carolina ended up leaving 15 runners on base. They fall to 3-3 on the road.

Josh Moylan extended his hitting streak to nine games. Jacob Starling reached base safely for the 24th-straight outing.

ECU hosts William & Mary on Wednesday night now 5 PM start.

