Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

10th ranked ECU baseball drops midweek game at UNCW

UNCW 8, #10 ECU 5
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. – 10 the ranked East Carolina baseball fell Tuesday night at UNCW 8-5 in a non-conference road game.

Jake Hunter took his first loss of the year allowing three runs on three hits in 3 innings. He struck out five. The Pirates’ staff struck out 15 batters

The Pirates drop to 12-4 and Seahawks improve to 10-7.

Joey Berini had two hits, scored a run and drove in an RBI.

Seahawks had a 2-out rally in the 4th and took at 7-2 lead in the game.

Ryan McCrystal pinch hit in the eighth and drove in a run with a single.

East Carolina ended up leaving 15 runners on base. They fall to 3-3 on the road.

Josh Moylan extended his hitting streak to nine games. Jacob Starling reached base safely for the 24th-straight outing.

ECU hosts William & Mary on Wednesday night now 5 PM start.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Epps
Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win

Latest News

Mason Garcia ECU Quarterback
ECU football opens spring football practice
Former Farmville Central guard Wright enters transfer portal from NCCU
Former Farmville Central guard Wright enters transfer portal from NCCU
ECU football opens spring football practice
ECU football opens spring football practice
Former Farmville Central guard Wright enters transfer portal from NCCU