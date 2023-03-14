Advertise With Us
Tourism conference coming to Greenville

Uptown Greenville
Uptown Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Visit Greenville, NC is set to host the 2024 North Carolina Tourism Conference at the Greenville Convention Center.

“Hosting provides us the opportunity to showcase the immense growth happening in Greenville-Pitt County to our statewide tourism leaders and regional media partners,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC.

The conference is held annually to bring leaders from across North Carolina’s tourism industry to gain insights from industry experts and catch up on n the latest trends and issues facing the travel industry. This year’s conference in Asheville had over 500 attendees.

Greenville last hosted the conference in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

