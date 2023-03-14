Ten airports hosting summer ACE programs for students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation grants $3,000 for middle and high school summer programs.

These middle and high school students will have the option to visit ten airports that will be hosting the 2023 Aviation Career Education Academies. The aerospace and unmanned aircraft sectors of the field are rapidly growing, so equipping the next generation with a possible future in the field is the goal, according to the DOT.

The following airports were awarded ACE Academy grants:

Currituck County Regional Airport in Currituck County;

Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Bladen County;

Fayetteville Regional Airport in Cumberland County;

Henderson-Oxford Airport in Granville County and Triangle North Executive Airport in Franklin County will partner to host an academy;

Kinston Regional Jetport in Lenoir County;

Smith Reynolds Airport in Forsyth County;

Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County;

Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County, which will offer two camps, with one focused on traditional aviation and another on drones

Wilmington International Airport in New Hanover County.

The students will learn topics like aviation history, career possibilities, and what unmanned aircraft systems are like. Activities will include hands-on and virtual simulations.

Parents and students interested in participating in this year’s ACE Academies can learn more by visiting the NCDOT website and searching “ACE Academies”.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.