Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Ten airports hosting summer ACE programs for students

NCDOT ACE Academy
NCDOT ACE Academy(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation grants $3,000 for middle and high school summer programs.

These middle and high school students will have the option to visit ten airports that will be hosting the 2023 Aviation Career Education Academies. The aerospace and unmanned aircraft sectors of the field are rapidly growing, so equipping the next generation with a possible future in the field is the goal, according to the DOT.

The following airports were awarded ACE Academy grants:

  • Currituck County Regional Airport in Currituck County;
  • Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Bladen County;
  • Fayetteville Regional Airport in Cumberland County;
  • Henderson-Oxford Airport in Granville County and Triangle North Executive Airport in Franklin County will partner to host an academy;
  • Kinston Regional Jetport in Lenoir County;
  • Smith Reynolds Airport in Forsyth County;
  • Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County;
  • Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County, which will offer two camps, with one focused on traditional aviation and another on drones
  • Wilmington International Airport in New Hanover County.

The students will learn topics like aviation history, career possibilities, and what unmanned aircraft systems are like. Activities will include hands-on and virtual simulations.

Parents and students interested in participating in this year’s ACE Academies can learn more by visiting the NCDOT website and searching “ACE Academies”.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Epps
Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged
Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Bill Lanier
Onslow County School Board chair steps down ahead of meeting to replace him

Latest News

The NCDOT’s Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation awarded a $3,000 grant to each...
NCDOT awards grant funds to 10 Airports for Aviation Career Education Academies
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
North Carolina to revisit redistricting and voter ID arguments
ECU to host Grad Fair for graduating seniors