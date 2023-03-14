Students show off artistic talents at Tryon Palace

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Students in Craven County are putting their artistic talents on display.

The school system is holding its annual K-12 student art exhibit at the Duffy Gallery inside Tryon Palace.

The exhibit holds 80 works of art which include paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media.

More than 20 schools throughout the school system participated in the project.

The exhibit has taken place since 2016. Organizers say they’re impressed with the artistic vision found at such a young age

Nancy Figiel with Tryon Palace says, “Never ceases to amaze us. We always go in there and we’re totally inspired by what they’re doing, the creativity that comes out of these kids, of course, they have these young minds that are just exploring the world and that is shown in the creativity here that we see. It’s the colors, how they are viewing things, what they can do to make these projects happen. It’s wonderful to look at it.”

The art exhibit is open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Tryon Palace Duffy Exhibition Gallery.

