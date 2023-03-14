Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East is investigating after a teenager was found dead Monday night.

Rocky Mount police got a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of Tarboro Street around 10:50 p.m.

Officers say they found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to Nash UNC Health Care where he died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

