North Carolina to revisit redistricting and voter ID arguments

N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Supreme Court says it will re-hear voter ID and redistricting case that Republicans previously lost.

The redistricting case has since traveled to the U.S. Supreme Court where the justices have been weighing what authority state courts will have on how state legislatures configure election rules.

In last year’s elections the state flipped to a Republican majority.

A second case involved a ruling that struck down a G-O-P passed voter ID law.

The court said the voter ID law was passed with the intention of discriminating against black voters.

Both cases are scheduled to be re-heard on March 14th.

