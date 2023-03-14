Martin Community Players present Beauty and the Beast

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community theater group is performing Beauty and the Beast three days this week.

You can watch Martin Community Players’ performance on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The location is Martin County Auditorium on Riverside HS’ campus in Williamston. The show is directed by Andy Weaver.

You can purchase tickets at the door and at the businesses listed below:

Mast Pharmacy, Williamston

Martin Co. Chamber, Williamston

Village Pharmacy, Robersonville

Adult tickets are $15. Senior citizens and students are $10. If you bring a group of 10 or more, you can get $2 off per ticket.

Actors in the production spoke on ENC at Three on Monday about what the performance will entail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.