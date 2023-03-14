Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Internet, phones out on Hatteras & Ocracoke islands

(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Phone and internet service on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands are not working.

Hyde County Public Information says a fiber optic line has been damaged in Dare County, impacting communications on the two islands.

The county says repair crews have been sent by Brightspeed, but there’s no estimated time on how long the service will be out.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Epps
Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Bill Lanier
Onslow County School Board chair steps down ahead of meeting to replace him

Latest News

Gov. Cooper establishes Office of Violence Prevention
NCDOT ACE Academy
Ten airports hosting summer ACE programs for students
The NCDOT’s Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation awarded a $3,000 grant to each...
NCDOT awards grant funds to 10 Airports for Aviation Career Education Academies
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win