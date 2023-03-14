Internet, phones out on Hatteras & Ocracoke islands

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Phone and internet service on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands are not working.

Hyde County Public Information says a fiber optic line has been damaged in Dare County, impacting communications on the two islands.

The county says repair crews have been sent by Brightspeed, but there’s no estimated time on how long the service will be out.

