KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating the death today of an inmate in the Lenoir County jail.

The sheriff’s office has released few details on the death and said the name of the inmate was being withheld until family members have been notified.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.