Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A husband and wife have been arrested and charged in the death of a man who authorities say was killed in Perquimans County and then his body was taken to Pasquotank County where it was discovered.

The male victim was discovered on Peachtree Road in Pasquotank County on January 30th. Authorities say he had been killed in the Wildwood area of Holiday Island Park in Perquimans County.

Monday, 34-year-old Tia Medlin of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with concealment and failure to report a death, as well as altering, stealing and destroying evidence.

As investigators tried to arrest her husband Holden on the same charges, they say he ran from them while flashing a handgun. He was eventually arrested.

Investigators say they found a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun and drugs in their car.

Tia Medlin is in the Albermarle District Jail under a $100,000 bond. Holden Medlin is also there under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.