Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A husband and wife have been arrested and charged in the death of a man who authorities say was killed in Perquimans County and then his body was taken to Pasquotank County where it was discovered.

The male victim was discovered on Peachtree Road in Pasquotank County on January 30th. Authorities say he had been killed in the Wildwood area of Holiday Island Park in Perquimans County.

Monday, 34-year-old Tia Medlin of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with concealment and failure to report a death, as well as altering, stealing and destroying evidence.

As investigators tried to arrest her husband Holden on the same charges, they say he ran from them while flashing a handgun. He was eventually arrested.

Investigators say they found a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun and drugs in their car.

Tia Medlin is in the Albermarle District Jail under a $100,000 bond. Holden Medlin is also there under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Epps
Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks
Bill Lanier
Onslow County School Board chair steps down ahead of meeting to replace him

Latest News

Debris that washed ashore last year from two homes that collapsed in Rodanthe in May 2022....
Debris field from collapsed Rodanthe house expands to 21 miles
Dead and sick tundra swans found at Lake Mattamuskeet
Investigation underway after unusually high number of tundra swans found dead at Lake Mattamuskeet
Internet, phones back up on Ocracoke Island
Internet, phones back up on Ocracoke Island
Students show off artistic talents at Tryon Palace
Students show off artistic talents at Tryon Palace