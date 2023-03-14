Advertise With Us
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win


The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman here in the East is now able to make her entrepreneurial dreams come true after winning the lottery.

Greenville resident Kendra Brown won a $100,000 lottery prize off of a $5 Fire scratch-off from Speedway on South Memorial Drive.

“I’ve had it on my vision board for many years,” Brown says. “It’s great to see it come true.” she shared.

“I started seeing all those little zeroes,” she recalled. “I know that when the print is smaller, that’s a big prize.”

Brown, 36, has been a truck driver for years and now she’s excited about the chance to start her own trucking company.

“It really is a beautiful opportunity,” Brown said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,602.

