Gov. Cooper establishes Office of Violence Prevention

(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Gov. Roy Cooper is creating a statewide office that he hopes will reduce violence and firearm misuse.

Cooper announced that the Department of Public Safety will expand with the establishment of the Office of Violence Prevention.

The governor says the goal is to reduce violence in North Carolina by offering training and technical assistance that can be accessed statewide. The new office will be working with the Department of Health and Human Services.

“All of us deserve to feel safe in our homes, our schools and our communities,” Gov. Cooper said. “This new office will help coordinate the efforts to reduce violent crime, tackle both intentional and careless gun injuries and deaths, and work to keep people safe.”

