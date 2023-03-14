ECU to host Grad Fair for graduating seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU will be holding their Spring 2023 Grad Fair this week.

Upcoming graduating seniors will be able to get their cap and gown, stole, and other accessories at Dowdy Student Stores.

It will be held on March 14th and 15th from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and March 16th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Oak Hall cap and gown, Jostens, ECU registrar, ECU alumni office, and ECU career services will be available for students.

ECU says that they normally see over 2000 students attend the event over the 3-day period with their parents and family.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.