ECU football opens spring football practice

Pirates to build up to full pads on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football fresh off a bowl victory is back at it with spring football. The Pirates with many new faces out there and the next man up is going to have to step up in a big way with more than a dozen starters leaving the program through graduation or the transfer portal.

They had their first official spring practice Tuesday.

Head coach Mike Houston knows this spring is key to a strong fall.

“The kids had a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. Obviously a lot of new faces in the lineup, especially offensively,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “A lot of those guys have been waiting their turn and have been working really hard to be ready when that time come. All that created just a lot of positive energy out there.”

The Pirates will go Thursday and Friday before going full pads for the first time this spring on Saturday.

