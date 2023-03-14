Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina onshore wind farm permit approved

Timbermill Wind, LLC. has received final approval to build and operate an onshore wind facility...
Timbermill Wind, LLC. has received final approval to build and operate an onshore wind facility north of Edenton.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chowan County is hoping for steady breezes after the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources okayed a new wind farm with up to 45 turbines.

Timbermill Wind, LLC. will build and operate the onshore wind energy facility that will be capable of generating as many as 189 megawatts of power north of Edenton. This is the first permit issued for a wind energy facility under a law passed in 2013 that established the permitting process. Permit conditions will remain in place for the lifespan of the wind farm.

This was the final permit required for the facility to begin the construction process, while a timeline for the completion of the project was not released.

