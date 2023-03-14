Advertise With Us
Camp Lejeune Marines team up with Dutch forces for training

Marines from the 2D Combat Engineer Battalion conducted training at Camp Lejeune alongside...
Marines from the 2D Combat Engineer Battalion conducted training at Camp Lejeune alongside their Dutch Counterparts.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Marines from the 2d Combat Engineer Battalion conducted training at Camp Lejeune alongside their Dutch counterparts.

The exercise is called Caribbean Urban Warrior and its purpose is to train Dutch and American Marines in a flexible and joint way.

Throughout the exercise, the two forces train on humanitarian assistance operations up to full-scale combat.

Monday the Marines participated in live fire training and urban demolition tactics alongside the Dutch Infantry.

Marines also learned about complex decision-making, operational environment considerations, and planning and integration of joint fires.

