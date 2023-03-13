Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Multiple Freezes Expected This Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Breezy and windy conditions stick around the next few days as a developing Nor’easter grows stronger and stronger. It’ll also bring in colder air leading to multiple mornings of freezing temperatures.

As skies continue to clear, temperatures will start to drop. By morning, we’ll wake up around the freezing mark. Winds around 10 mph should keep frost away. Colder weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday morning. Winds once again keep frost away Wednesday morning before both a freeze and frost are expected Thursday morning. This is normal weather for March. The problem is the growing season started so early that plants look like it’s April. Wrap or move them indoors. Temperatures in the 20s will be kind to any unprotected plants.

Highs in the 50s increase by the end of the week. St. Patrick’s Day is looking warm. Highs could reach the mid-70s before a cold front arrives. We’ll get some rain with the front as Saturday morning looks wet. Cooler and breezy conditions arrive for the rest of the weekend. Another round of frost and freeze looks possible next week.

Monday Night - Freeze Warning

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Freeze possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Generally sunny. High 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night - Freeze Watch (All Counties)

Clear skies. Hard freeze likely. Low around 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

