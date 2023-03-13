Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman living with Endometriosis sheds light on the disease during Endometriosis Awareness Month

Woman living with Endometriosis sheds light on the disease during Endometriosis Awareness Month
By Merit Morgan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The month of March is significant for many women around the world.

The FDA says Endometriosis impacts American women between the ages of 15 and 44. For Christi Mercer, one woman living with the disease, it’s been no different. After being diagnosed at a young age and going through many treatments over the years, endometriosis has impacted not only her life but also her family’s.

“All of it made me feel... obviously not being able to have a baby, not being able to have a successful marriage... I felt less than, I felt like it wasn’t fair,” Mercer says.

Women everywhere are experiencing the impacts of Endometriosis.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the disease affects more than 11% of American women.

Dr. Jim Whiteside, Obstetrics/Gynecology Expert at Brody School of Medicine and ECU Health, says, “Endometriosis is when the lining of the uterus is in places that it shouldn’t be. So, it could be in the walls of the uterus.”

The symptoms can alter a woman’s menstrual cycle.

“Painful periods, painful intercourse, painful bowel movements, painful voiding,” Whiteside says.

Whiteside also says you can have it and not have symptoms at all. Most treatment for Endometriosis consists of hormone management.

“That could be birth control pills, progesterone is typically a feature of therapy.”

Regardless of what stage in the Endometriosis journey you’re in, Mercer says it’s vital to prioritize your mental health.

“Finding real information, looking for the evidence-based work. Reach out to other women. It’s so much easier to relate to women when they’ve been through it. You’re not crazy, you’re not alone, and learning self-care.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there is no cure but many treatments and surgeries are available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008.
Eastern Carolina economic experts react to Biden addressing banking concerns
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Woman living with Endometriosis sheds light on the disease during Endometriosis Awareness Month
U.S./Dutch Marines training
U.S./Dutch Marines training