Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Tickets on sale now for the 17th Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Festival

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival.
WITN is a proud sponsor of the Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival.(Beaufort Wine and Food)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival is returning again this year. The Festival kicks off on Thursday April, 27 and runs through Sunday April, 30. The event showcases events and culinary talent from vendors across eastern North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.

The Beaufort Wine and Food Festival offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an intimate wine dinner at area restaurants, mingling through lunch hors d’oeuvres, or even the grand scale of the Vin de Mer event, it’s the perfect place to experience the talent of chefs and cuisines of Eastern NC and beyond.

Since 2005, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated over a million dollars to local non-profits thanks to the proceeds from this festival.

Click here for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.

Click here to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Vin de Mer Event Saturday April 29 from 12p.m. to 4p.m.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

GOVERNOR: Experience can replace degree for most state jobs
Dollar General destroyed by arson fire reopens
Dollar General destroyed by arson fire reopens
Law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads...
Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols week of St. Patrick’s Day
Man wounded in Elizabeth City shooting
Man wounded in Elizabeth City shooting