Tickets on sale now for the 17th Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Festival

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival is returning again this year. The Festival kicks off on Thursday April, 27 and runs through Sunday April, 30. The event showcases events and culinary talent from vendors across eastern North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.

The Beaufort Wine and Food Festival offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an intimate wine dinner at area restaurants, mingling through lunch hors d’oeuvres, or even the grand scale of the Vin de Mer event, it’s the perfect place to experience the talent of chefs and cuisines of Eastern NC and beyond.

Since 2005, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated over a million dollars to local non-profits thanks to the proceeds from this festival.

Click here for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.

Click here to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Vin de Mer Event Saturday April 29 from 12p.m. to 4p.m.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.