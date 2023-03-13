Special 200th anniversary for Ocracoke Lighthouse announced

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a big celebration planned as the Ocracoke Light Station will soon turn 200 years old this spring.

The 75-foot-tall lighthouse was built in 1823. It is the oldest working lighthouse in the state and the second oldest working lighthouse in the country.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore plans to celebrate the anniversary on May 18th. The anniversary event will be from 1-2 p.m. with speeches, activities, a birthday cake, and other festivities. This event will be livestreamed from the Outer Banks Forever Facebook page for those who are interested but cannot attend.

The educational programs following the anniversary will be held at the Ocracoke Light Station and their social media.

