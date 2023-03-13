Advertise With Us
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies arrested two property owners who they say destroyed gravestones on their property.

Deputies say that three graves were on the Redman Road property when 33-year-old Antoine Lancaster and 30-year-old Asierra Spencer purchased it about a year ago. At some point over the last year, deputies say the two damaged and destroyed the headstones on the three graves.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to damage or remove a headstone without permission of the next of kin or by authorization of law, even if you own the property the graves are located on.

Both Lancaster and Spencer have been charged with grave desecration and were each released on $2,000 secured bonds.

