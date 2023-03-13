Advertise With Us
Part of Oxford Road closing for maintenance

Part of Oxford Road will be closed in order for tree trimming to take place starting Monday.
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A section of Oxford Road is scheduled to close to traffic this week beginning Monday morning for a tree trimming operation.

The closure will impact part of Oxford Road between Kensington Drive and King George Road starting at 9 a.m.

The road is scheduled to re-open for traffic at 4 p.m. and will continue on the same schedule through Friday.

Residents who live in the work zone will still be able to access their properties, but no pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed.

Detour routes will be posted on King George and Windsor Road.

