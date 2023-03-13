Part of Oxford Road closing for maintenance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A section of Oxford Road is scheduled to close to traffic this week beginning Monday morning for a tree trimming operation.

The closure will impact part of Oxford Road between Kensington Drive and King George Road starting at 9 a.m.

The road is scheduled to re-open for traffic at 4 p.m. and will continue on the same schedule through Friday.

Residents who live in the work zone will still be able to access their properties, but no pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed.

Detour routes will be posted on King George and Windsor Road.

