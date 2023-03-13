Advertise With Us
Onslow deputies seek missing man

Robert Sparks
Robert Sparks(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man from Richlands.

Robert Sparks, a 61-year-old man, was last seen walking Saturday towards Catherine Lake Road from East Foy Street in Richlands.

Sparks was wearing blue jeans, a tan coat, and a black hat. He is 6′1″, thin, and mostly bald with some gray hair.

Anyone with information about Robert Sparks should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

