Onslow County School Board chair steps down ahead of meeting to replace him

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An embattled chair of an Eastern Carolina school district has resigned, just days before a special meeting to possibly replace him.

Onslow County School Board Chairman Bill Lanier resigned, effective Saturday, according to a statement from the school system.

Lanier will continue on the school board until his term expires in November 2026.

“In order to restore trust and confidence in the integrity of Onslow County’s Board of Education I decided to resign my position as Chairman as of March 11, 2023,” Lanier said in a statement. “With current contentions and the effects they are having on the district I feel it is best to step aside in order that the public can see your worth and value your dedication to serving their children.”

Lanier has been at odds with several fellow school board members over the way he conducts meetings, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

It came to a head at the last school board meeting and a special meeting was called for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday to elect a new chair and vice chair.

That meeting will still take place and until then, Vice Chairman Ken Reddic will be acting board chair.

Lanier has been on the school board since December 2018 and was named chairman this past December.

