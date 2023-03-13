Advertise With Us
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks

Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been yet another house swallowed up by the Atlantic Ocean on the Outer Banks.

The National Parks Service is warning visitors to watch out for debris from the oceanfront home that collapsed in Rodanthe this weekend.

The house, which park rangers say was on Eastpointe Drive, is the latest in multiple homes that have been claimed by the ocean which scientists say is constantly changing the island’s sandy coastline.

Last year, at least three homes near this one were swept away by the tides.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is working with the home’s owner to get what’s left removed from the beach.

