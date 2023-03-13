Lenoir Co. Schools offering kindergarten and pre-school early registration

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools is offering early registration for the 2023-2024 school year to its youngest new students.

The school system says parents of children who will be entering kindergarten or preschool can take part in early registration between March 20th and 24th at all elementary schools during normal school hours.

On Thursday, March 23rd, there will be Spanish translators on-site at each school from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To register for kindergarten students have to be five years and preschoolers have to be four years old on or before Aug. 31st. Pre-schoolers who are three years old will be able to begin registration on June 1st.

To register your child in kindergarten, you will need the following information:

A certified birth certificate

A complete immunization record and NC Health Assessment

Two documents verifying address

Verification of guardianship, if applicable

To enroll a child in preschool you will need the following:

A birth certificate

Verification of household incomes, such as the most recent pay stubs

Verification of benefits received the previous year through TANF, child support, Social Security, unemployment or other household income

Verification of guardianship, if applicable.

Lenoir County says kindergarteners who participate in early registration will be given a free book bag.

