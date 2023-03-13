Advertise With Us
Lenoir Co. Schools offering kindergarten and pre-school early registration

Kindergarten registration
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools is offering early registration for the 2023-2024 school year to its youngest new students.

The school system says parents of children who will be entering kindergarten or preschool can take part in early registration between March 20th and 24th at all elementary schools during normal school hours.

On Thursday, March 23rd, there will be Spanish translators on-site at each school from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To register for kindergarten students have to be five years and preschoolers have to be four years old on or before Aug. 31st. Pre-schoolers who are three years old will be able to begin registration on June 1st.

To register your child in kindergarten, you will need the following information:

  • A certified birth certificate
  • A complete immunization record and NC Health Assessment
  • Two documents verifying address
  • Verification of guardianship, if applicable

To enroll a child in preschool you will need the following:

  • A birth certificate
  • Verification of household incomes, such as the most recent pay stubs
  • Verification of benefits received the previous year through TANF, child support, Social Security, unemployment or other household income
  • Verification of guardianship, if applicable.

Lenoir County says kindergarteners who participate in early registration will be given a free book bag.

