Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols week of St. Patrick’s Day

Law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads...
Law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the week of St. Patrick's Day. Shown here is a Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit used by law enforcement agencies at some checkpoints.(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are reminding people to never drink and drive, especially as St. Patrick’s Day approaches.

Through Sunday, law enforcement will increase patrols for drunk or impaired drivers during the “Booze it & Lose It” St. Patrick’s campaign.

“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”

During last year’s campaign, 225 motorists were killed or injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads, according to the Department of Transportation. Campaigns like these are part of making North Carolina roads safer for everyone.

If you are unfit to drive, the DOT says that finding another option is the safest one. Whether it is a friend, public transit, or a cab.

For more safe driving tips, visit ncghsp.org.

