Grant available for NC students to study coastal resilience

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A grant program is now accepting applications for its second round.

This is North Carolina Sea Grant’s second Coastal Resilience Team Competition. The program will give up to $20,000 for student teams to work on projects related to resilience.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate students Lauren Grimley and Anne Smiley spoke Friday on ENC at Three about the importance of the initiative. They were two of the four student recipients of the first round of grant awards.

The four used the money to create a project titled Incorporating Ecosystem Services into Flood-Resilience Planning in New Bern, North Carolina.

Winners for the second round must submit their proposal by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3. To learn how to apply, head here.

The winners will present their findings to North Carolina Sea Grant’s advisory board.

The winner’s projects will be used to establish a living lab in New Bern that links university researchers with local communities to work on resiliency goals and climate mitigation research.

The money for the grants comes from a larger grant from NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program.

WITN has mentioned the City of New Bern’s work toward resilience in the past on WITN.

