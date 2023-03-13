Several freezing nights ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clearing skies will combine with cold north winds to bring widespread freezing temps to much of eastern NC through mid week. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s will be possible Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Be sure to move all potted plants inside over the next several nights. Tender outdoor shoots should be covered to protect them from the potentially damaging freezing temps. Exposed outdoor water pipes should be insulated or left dripping slowly through the overnight hours.

Freezing temps likely over northern counties (Jim Howard)

Freezing conditions likely for all counties (Jim Howard)

Frost and freeze conditions likely through mid week. (Jim Howard)

Monday

Early raindrops to a mostly cloudy afternoon. High 55°. Wind: NW 12-17. Rain chance: 40% AM.

Monday Night - Freeze Warning (HWY 264 North)

Clear, cold and breezy. Low 33°. Wind: NW 10-15.

Tuesday

Sunny, chilly and windy. High 52°. Wind: NW 15-22.

Tuesday Night - Freeze Watch (All Counties)

Clear and cold. Low 30°. Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday

Sunny, cool and breezy. High 54°. Wind: NW 12-17.

