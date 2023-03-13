Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a nine-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car Thursday night wants that driver to face charges.

Jayceon Epps died after being hit around 7:30 p.m. on South Memorial Drive near the Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville.

Police say Epps was crossing the highway with an 11-year-old boy, and it appears the victim was standing on the grassy median when he was struck. Family members say the child was on his way to play basketball at the rec center.

Witnesses told police that a southbound vehicle slammed on the brakes to avoid striking the boys, one of whom may have stepped out into traffic. A second vehicle apparently swerved into the median to avoid the other vehicle and struck Epps.

The other child was not injured, and police said the driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, is fully cooperating with their investigation.

“That wasn’t his fault,” said the child’s grandmother, Jenica Arrington. “That was that person’s [driver] fault. Whoever that person was, I truly hope they get charged for what happened to my grandson. He didn’t deserve this.”

Police said their investigation into the crash is continuing on Monday and they have yet to decide whether or not the driver will be charged.

Epps was a fourth grader at Lakeforest Elementary School where a prayer vigil was held Friday morning with area pastors.

“The sweetest, the most humblest, the most politest little boy,” said his grandmother. “He loved basketball, baseball, he loved any sports. Overall he was a people person. He attracted so many people from adults to kids. He was so sweet. He told everybody he loved them. No matter who you were”

The child’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, this as he would have turned 10 on Sunday.

