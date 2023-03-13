Elizabeth City Police investigate assault with deadly weapon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -An assault with a deadly weapon investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina city after a man is found with a gunshot wound.

Elizabeth City Police say its crew responded to Bell Street between Greenleaf and Grady streets around 1:00 a.m. on Monday for shots fired in the area.

When they got there, they say they found 22-year-old Jahir West who had been shot in his left abdomen.

He was first taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is listed in non-critical condition.

The investigation is on going at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

