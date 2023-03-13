Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Elizabeth City Police investigate assault with deadly weapon

(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -An assault with a deadly weapon investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina city after a man is found with a gunshot wound.

Elizabeth City Police say its crew responded to Bell Street between Greenleaf and Grady streets around 1:00 a.m. on Monday for shots fired in the area.

When they got there, they say they found 22-year-old Jahir West who had been shot in his left abdomen.

He was first taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is listed in non-critical condition.

The investigation is on going at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

Frost and freeze conditions likely through mid week.
Several freezing nights ahead
Part of Oxford Road will be closed in order for tree trimming to take place starting Monday.
Part of Oxford Road closing for maintenance
Don Davis will be visiting schools in Greene County starting Monday.
Don Davis heading to Greene County to discuss education
Hindu Temple in Eastern Carolina city celebrates traditions of Holi