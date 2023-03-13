Advertise With Us
ECU draws Texas in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

First and second round to be played in Austin, Texas
ECU women's basketball will face Texas in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in the 4 vs 13 match up
ECU women's basketball will face Texas in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in the 4 vs 13 match up(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina women’s basketball team found out its dancing partner on Sunday night and will face Texas in the 4 vs 13 match up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Pirates had to wait a while until their name was finally called in the fourth regional announced.

ECU makes its first trip to the big dance since 2007.

We will update you with more information as it is made available.

