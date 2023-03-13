ECU draws Texas in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina women’s basketball team found out its dancing partner on Sunday night and will face Texas in the 4 vs 13 match up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Pirates had to wait a while until their name was finally called in the fourth regional announced.

ECU makes its first trip to the big dance since 2007.

We will update you with more information as it is made available.

