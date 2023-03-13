Don Davis heading to Greene County to discuss education

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Congressman Don Davis is hitting the road this week to discuss education opportunities with schoolchildren in the east.

Davis is kicking off his “Learn the Dream Down East” week in Greene County on Monday.

He’ll read to students in the county, and meet with those in student government and JROTC programs.

The congressman’s schedule for “Learn the Dream Down East” week is as follows:

Monday, March 13, 2023

8:30 AM - 9:30 AM: Read to Students Greene County Pre-K Center

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM: Meeting with Army JROTC Cadets Greene Central High School

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Lunch Meeting with Student Government Association Greene County Intermediate School

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Visiting STEM Class Greene County Middle School

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM: Meeting with North Carolina Principal of the Year, Patrick Green Greene Central High School

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM: East Carolina University’s Health “State of Healthcare” Program Greene County

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Visit Perquimans County Career and College Promise Students Perquimans County High School

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Meeting with Track Team Gates County High School

4:00 PM: Education Town Hall (for current students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators) Gates County High School Media Center

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

8:00 AM - 9:15 AM: Classroom Observation John A. Holmes High School

10:00 AM: Meeting with Superintendents Martin County

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Lunch with Students Windsor Elementary School

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM: Meeting with Middle and High School Principals Tyrrell County

Thursday, March 16, 2023

12:15 PM- 1:15 PM: Visiting Tar River Academy

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM: Meeting with Staff Members Rocky Mount High School

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM: Speaking with Students Nash Early College

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Meeting with North Carolina Association of Education (NCAE)

Friday, March 17, 2023

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM: Teacher’s Assistant for a Day with Congressman Davis Central Elementary School

