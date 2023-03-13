Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Dollar General destroyed by arson fire reopens

(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dollar store that was destroyed by fire last summer in Greenville has been rebuilt and is now open.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with setting the fire inside the Dollar General at Stantonsburg Road and Gateway Drive last July 14th.

The teenager was charged with attempted first-degree murder as there were two employees inside the store at the time. Police said the teen came into the business and lit merchandise on fire.

The store had to be completely rebuilt, and as part of its grand opening, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

Ocracoke Lighthouse
Special 200th anniversary for Ocracoke Lighthouse announced
Sea Grant accepting applications
Grant available for NC students to study coastal resilience
Freezing temps are likely for many areas each night
Several freezing nights ahead
Part of Oxford Road will be closed in order for tree trimming to take place starting Monday.
GREENVILLE: Part of Oxford Road closing for maintenance