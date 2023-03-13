Dollar General destroyed by arson fire reopens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dollar store that was destroyed by fire last summer in Greenville has been rebuilt and is now open.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with setting the fire inside the Dollar General at Stantonsburg Road and Gateway Drive last July 14th.

The teenager was charged with attempted first-degree murder as there were two employees inside the store at the time. Police said the teen came into the business and lit merchandise on fire.

The store had to be completely rebuilt, and as part of its grand opening, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.