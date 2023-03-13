Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Beaufort County deputies make fentanyl arrest

Anthony Bragg
Anthony Bragg(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say they removed a fentanyl dealer from the streets Sunday.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Anthony Bragg, of Aurora, on four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl after making several purchases of fentanyl.

Bragg was taken to the Beaufort County jail and is being held under a $35,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

Another house has collapsed on the Outer Banks.
ANGRY NIGHTS IN RODANTHE: Ocean claims another home on Outer Banks
Law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads...
Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols week of St. Patrick’s Day
Minges Bottling Group says it will build a new 223,375-square-foot facility next to its...
Minges Bottling to build new facility outside Ayden
Jayceon Epps
Family of child killed crossing Greenville street wants driver charged