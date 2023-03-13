Beaufort County deputies make fentanyl arrest

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies say they removed a fentanyl dealer from the streets Sunday.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Anthony Bragg, of Aurora, on four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl after making several purchases of fentanyl.

Bragg was taken to the Beaufort County jail and is being held under a $35,000 secured bond.

