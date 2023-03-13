Arrest made in Pitt County rape case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies say they have arrested the man they believe raped a woman outside of Winterville on February 15th.

Thomas Smith, a 38-year-old man from Grimesland, was arrested on Monday after deputies collected evidence and interviewed him.

Smith was charged with second-degree forcible rape and a probation violation. He is in jail under a $275,000 secured bond.

