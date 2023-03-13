Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Arrest made in Pitt County rape case

Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies say they have arrested the man they believe raped a woman outside of Winterville on February 15th.

Thomas Smith, a 38-year-old man from Grimesland, was arrested on Monday after deputies collected evidence and interviewed him.

Smith was charged with second-degree forcible rape and a probation violation. He is in jail under a $275,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Latest News

Bill Lanier
Onslow County School Board chair steps down ahead of meeting to replace him
Kindergarten registration
Lenoir Co. Schools offering kindergarten and pre-school early registration
Minges Bottling Group says it will build a new 223,375-square-foot facility next to its...
Minges Bottling to build new facility outside Ayden
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy