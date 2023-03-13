All-way stops coming to two Duplin County intersections
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More four-way stops are coming to Eastern Carolina.
The state Department of Transportation says two intersections in Duplin County will become four-way, or all-way stop this week.
Both intersections are on Highway 403 and are about 700 feet from each other. The intersection with Rones Chapel Road/Summerlins Crossroad Road and the one with Graham Road will become all-way stops on Wednesday.
The DOT says currently drivers do not have to stop on Highway 403 at those intersections.
The state says four-way stops are an effective and cost-efficient way to improve safety at intersections where there is a history of crashes.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.