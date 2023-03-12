Advertise With Us
One lottery player in the East wins $1.1 billion on a Fast Play ticket

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County player took a chance on a Fast Play ticket Saturday morning and won the largest Fast Play jackpot in history, North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner purchased the winning ticket from Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna, Carteret County.

At the time of the purchase, the jackpot stood at $920,665. Since it was a $20 ticket, the NC Education Lottery says the winner receives 100% of the $920,665 jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

The previous high for a Fast Play jackpot win was $691,417 in November of 2020. The previous high that the jackpot amount reached was in January of 2021 when it reached $747,482 before a jackpot win claimed half of that amount, the NC Education Lottery says.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. After Saturday’s win, the jackpot started over at $20,000.

