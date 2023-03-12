Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & rainy end to your weekend

Coming in to wash away the high pollen levels
First Alert Forecast For March 12, 2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) It’s all quiet on the “Eastern Front” as clouds continue to build as a storm draws near to this part of North Carolina.

Most parts of Eastern North Carolina will see rain starting this afternoon, but some areas will see mix of rain and sleet as temperatures hold tight at a chilly 43-degrees. The low pressure system will stick around through the evening, your Monday morning commute and will officially head out to sea around noon time although the clouds will remain for a little while longer. Come Tuesday, it’s nothing but sunshine for the rest of the work week with a possible 70-degrees for your St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Next chance for showers may be on Saturday.

Saturday Night

Rain continues with chance for some areas to see a rain/sleet mix with a low of 41-degrees.

Monday

Rain and clouds move out midday with high of 59-degrees. Drive with caution during your AM commute.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns with a chance of few clouds for a high of 54-degrees

Wednesday

Widespread freeze is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings as low temperatures will fall to about 30-degrees, but highs of 53 is expected by day.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Darron Carmon
Pastor files lawsuit against Winterville after serving 8-years in prison for alleged robbery
NASA says the rocket will launch Saturday evening.
Virginia rocket launch visible Saturday evening in Eastern Carolina
Marquis Johnson, 28
POLICE: Rocky Mount High School teacher charged with sexual activity, indecent liberties with students

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Buuurr!!! It will be another chilly night ahead
Widespread frost is likely for most inland areas
Frost Advisory in effect Thursday morning
Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page
Dry conditions & gusty winds increase fire risk across ENC
Statewide Tornado Drill - Wednesday at 9:30 am
2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week is here: What you need to know?