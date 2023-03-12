Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & rainy end to your weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) It’s all quiet on the “Eastern Front” as clouds continue to build as a storm draws near to this part of North Carolina.

Most parts of Eastern North Carolina will see rain starting this afternoon, but some areas will see mix of rain and sleet as temperatures hold tight at a chilly 43-degrees. The low pressure system will stick around through the evening, your Monday morning commute and will officially head out to sea around noon time although the clouds will remain for a little while longer. Come Tuesday, it’s nothing but sunshine for the rest of the work week with a possible 70-degrees for your St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Next chance for showers may be on Saturday.

Saturday Night

Rain continues with chance for some areas to see a rain/sleet mix with a low of 41-degrees.

Monday

Rain and clouds move out midday with high of 59-degrees. Drive with caution during your AM commute.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns with a chance of few clouds for a high of 54-degrees

Wednesday

Widespread freeze is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings as low temperatures will fall to about 30-degrees, but highs of 53 is expected by day.

