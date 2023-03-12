Advertise With Us
Goldsboro woods fire causes 4 adults and 5 children to be relocated

Goldsboro woods fire
Goldsboro woods fire(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Fire Department units responded to a woods fire at 2217 S. Slocumb Street around 5:28 p.m. on March 11th.

Units arrived to find a woods fire that involved two manufactured homes, which spread to another manufactured home and a storage building, according to Goldsboro Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 6:29 p.m.

The fire required 17 fire personnel on the scene that included five fire apparatus, a command unit, and two Staff Chiefs.

MarMac Volunteer Fire Department sent a crew and apparatus to staff Station 1 to assist with calls in the City. NC Forestry Service, Duke Energy, and Red Cross were also contacted to assist on scene.

Goldsboro Fire Department says Red Cross relocated four adults and five children due to the fire and total damages are estimated around $25,000.

