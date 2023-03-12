Farmville Central wins the state 2A boys basketball championship over Reidsville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys got up early and held the lead throughout as they dealt Reidsville its first loss to claim the NCHSAA 2A state title 75-63 on Saturday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Jah Short was the game Most Valuable Player. He had a game-high 35 points to gets some redemption after the Jags fell in the state game last year.

“It didn’t feel good losing last year. Had two starters foul out last year,” said Short, “Like coach said didn’t play they beat of games. This year they came back and played better than last year really everybody.”

J.D. Daniels had 14 points and 9 rebounds and M.J. Williams also had 14 points in the victory.

“Come in every day. Attention to detail, the little things. Very proud of them so proud of these guys especially the guys that didn’t play well last year,” says Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, “They knew it and they owned it. They came out this year and they were fired up and ready to play today.”

Reidsville had two freshman lead the way. Kendre Harrison had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Dionte Neal had 32 points to lead the Rams in scoring.

