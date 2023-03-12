ECU baseball completes sweep of Liberty by taking two on Saturday
Pirates have won six straight games.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team moved up its game with Liberty from Sunday and put out the Flames twice on Saturday with 10-2 and 13-1 victories.
In game one, Alec Makarewicz had his first four hit game going 4-4 with two runs, three RBI off a pair of home runs.
Josh Moylan had two run scoring hits and scored twice himself in the 10-2 victory.
Carter Spivey got his first win of the season with a quality start. He went six innings allowing one run on seven hits. He got some help with an amazing play by Ryley Johnson in center.
In game two, the Pirates worked a program single-game record 15 walks on offense. The pitching staff combined to strike out 19 Liberty batters. One shy of the program record. Josh Grosz a major portion of them as he hit double-digit strikeouts for the second start in a row. Grosz struck out a career-high 11 batters. He also had a quality start going six innings allowing one run on two hits as he improved to 2-0.
Moylan carried over his offense from game one going three for four, driving in three, and scoring twice.
Ryan McCrystal back from injury recently got his first start this season for game two. He had a hit and drove in a run. Joey Berini hit his first career home run in the game. Freshman Nick Delisi got his first career hit.
The Pirates are on fire going 5-0 this week. They have won 6 straight games. The Pirates are 12-3 to start the season.
ECU kicks off another five-game week on Tuesday when they play at UNCW at 6 PM. The Pirates then come home for a Wednesday night game against William & Mary also at 6 PM. They host Missouri State this weekend for three starting Friday at 6 PM, Saturday 4 PM, and Sunday at 1 PM.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.