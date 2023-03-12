ECU baseball completes sweep of Liberty by taking two on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team moved up its game with Liberty from Sunday and put out the Flames twice on Saturday with 10-2 and 13-1 victories.

In game one, Alec Makarewicz had his first four hit game going 4-4 with two runs, three RBI off a pair of home runs.

.@Alec_mak99 is dialed in and crushes his second home run of the afternoon 🤟🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Tihy8eTU7B — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 11, 2023

Josh Moylan had two run scoring hits and scored twice himself in the 10-2 victory.

Carter Spivey got his first win of the season with a quality start. He went six innings allowing one run on seven hits. He got some help with an amazing play by Ryley Johnson in center.

.@ryley_johnson2 makes the catch of the year so far 😳 pic.twitter.com/FpmxXrstxY — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 11, 2023

In game two, the Pirates worked a program single-game record 15 walks on offense. The pitching staff combined to strike out 19 Liberty batters. One shy of the program record. Josh Grosz a major portion of them as he hit double-digit strikeouts for the second start in a row. Grosz struck out a career-high 11 batters. He also had a quality start going six innings allowing one run on two hits as he improved to 2-0.

Make that 11 K's on the night.



Nasty work by @joshgrosz2 pic.twitter.com/iQy6nUcknz — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 12, 2023

Moylan carried over his offense from game one going three for four, driving in three, and scoring twice.

.@josh_moylan20 with another clutch AB to score Hoover.



5-1 Pirates B4 pic.twitter.com/0LjSsVIlBF — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 12, 2023

Ryan McCrystal back from injury recently got his first start this season for game two. He had a hit and drove in a run. Joey Berini hit his first career home run in the game. Freshman Nick Delisi got his first career hit.

The Pirates are on fire going 5-0 this week. They have won 6 straight games. The Pirates are 12-3 to start the season.

ECU kicks off another five-game week on Tuesday when they play at UNCW at 6 PM. The Pirates then come home for a Wednesday night game against William & Mary also at 6 PM. They host Missouri State this weekend for three starting Friday at 6 PM, Saturday 4 PM, and Sunday at 1 PM.

