POLICE: Rocky Mount High School teacher charged with sexual activity, indecent liberties with students

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say they are investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between an Eastern Carolina teacher and two students.

Police say Marquis Johnson, 28, is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student, and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. Both students are 17 years old.

According to police Johnson is a Wilson resident and teacher of two years at Rocky Mount High School.

Johnson was given a $10,000 secured bond and sent to Nash County Jail.

Rocky Mount Police say the case is still under investigation and that they are working with Rocky Mount High School and the District Attorney’s Office.

