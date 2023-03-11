Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine makes it a Super Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Overall, it’s turning into a pleasant start to your weekend.

Lots of sunshine for Saturday with few clouds getting temperatures up to 56-degrees. Winds will pick-up to 16-18mphs midday with gusts as high as 28 mph.

In the overnight, there may be a chance for frost as temperatures drop down to a low of 33-degrees so be sure to bring in your pets and plants.

Clouds will roll-in for you Sunday morning paving the way for the low pressure system bringing rain to Eastern North Carolina starting around lunch time through the remainder of the day and into your Monday morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy skies with low of 51-degrees.

Sunday

Cloudy skies in the morning with rain starting in the afternoon. High 52F. Chance of rain 80%.

Monday

Rain throughout the day and into the early evening. High of 58-degrees.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns with a high of 53-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.