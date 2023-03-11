Advertise With Us
Kinston man faces stolen vehicle charges

Calvin Holloway III, 20, of Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Deputies say a Kinston man was arrested Friday after driving a stolen vehicle through a fence at a Kinston business earlier this week.

According to deputies, someone stole a car from L.J. Electrical Company on Wallace Road in Kinston on Monday. The car was driven through a locked gate, causing severe damage to the gate and fence.

Deputies arrested Calvin Holloway III, 20, of Kinston Friday and charged him with the crime.

Holloway was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to real property, and misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Holloway was released after posting a secured bond.

