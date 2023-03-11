Advertise With Us
J.H. Rose leading receiver Geddis signs with N.C. Central football

Signed at a celebration at the high school on Friday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose star wide receiver Kenderius Geddis signed his National Letter of Intent to play for North Carolina Central. He was the Rampants leading receiver this year with 920 yards and 12 touchdowns. They had a celebration at Rose high school on Friday.

