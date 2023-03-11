A festival held in Eastern Carolina town back after three-year hiatus

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - For 31 years, Emerald Isle has celebrated an Irish tradition.

“Because we are the Emerald Island and green island, we like to have so many festivals and celebrate the Irish tradition, so we have the Emerald Isle Fest,” said Festival Director Cadence Dooley.

This is the first year the festival is back since 2019, but that didn’t stop the community from coming out.

“We’re locals. We love Emerald Isle. We’re here all the time. We have not missed the festival yet, don’t plan to, so now it’s time to have some beer and have a little food and enjoy the food stands,” said Mike Patchkofsky, an Emerald Isle Resident.

This year the festival has 75 arts and crafts vendors, 25 food trucks, all-day live music and a beer garden.

For Tyler Howard, another local, says he comes to spend time with his family.

“We come out here every single year. My grandparents live out here at Emerald isle, so it’s always fun to come out here,” said Howard.

While it’s fun for some, Angela Bass also sees a big benefit as a vendor, as she holds various raffles to raise money for the Preston project.

“My little boy was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2016. It’s a terminal illness, so as a family, it just gives us power in a powerless situation,” said Vendor Angela Bass.

So whether you came out to have fun or raise money for a cause, the St. Patrick’s day festival is the place to be. The director says even though this is the first festival since 2019, this year’s festival still exceeded her expectations.

