Elizabeth City woman charged with attempted murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City woman is behind bars charged with attempted murder.

Elizabeth City police and the US Marshalls arrested 22-year-old Heaven Tyshae Griffin of Elizabeth City on Friday morning on Brothers Lane. Police served Griffin with a felony a warrant for attempted first degree murder for a shooting on Herrington Road that happened on January 21st.

Elizabeth City police also say that Griggin had several outsianding felony warrants for second degree kidnapping, felony larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, robbery with dangerous weapon, and probation violation. Those warrants were from October 23, 2022 for an armed robbery on West Ehringhuas Street where a car was also stolen.

Police say Griffin was given no bond for the attempted murder charge and for the probation violation. She received a $100,000 secured bond for the remaining outstanding charges. Griffin is currently at Albemarle District Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.