Elizabeth City man arrested and charged with running a brothel

John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution
John Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -An Elizabeth City man is behind bars on several charges after authorities say he was running a brothel out of his home.

Officers from the FBI, SBI, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and Elizabeth City Police Department conducted an investigation resulting in the arrest of 62-year-old John “Goodwrench” Reynolds, for promoting prostitution.

Officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 500 block of Lane Street in Elizabeth City. During the search authorities say they seized and collected evidence, including various electronic devices such as laptops, Chromebooks and cell phones.

Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution and taken to the Albemarle District Jail where he was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

He could face additional state and federal charges.

As the investigation continues, anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact Lieutenant William “Bumper” Williams, of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 (office) or 252-339-1926 (cell).

