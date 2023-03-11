ECU women’s basketball fans welcome home their AAC Champion Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball beat Houston thursday 46-44 in the American Athletic Conference title game.

They returned home to Greenville to a warm welcome on campus this evening.

The Pirates returned home to a few dozen fans waiting to celebrate their championship with them. It’s ECU’s first trip to the dance since the 2006-07 season.

The NCAA tournament selection show is Sunday night. They are having a watch party at the Towne Bank Tower. It is open to the public starting at 7:30 PM. The Pirates can’t wait to hear their name called.

“I keep saying that I am at a loss for words. Last night was just a different feeling. I can’t even explain to you how it feels right now,” says AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Synia Johnson, “Everything that we have been through this season, proving everybody wrong, being picked last, to be coming out on top, going to the NCAA tournament. It is just surreal.”

“All the coaching staff has experienced it, and Kimmie Jenkins coming from Georgia, has experienced a selection show,” says ECU head coach Kim McNeill, “I said it’s an unbelievable feeling. I want you guys to be able to feel that. When you hear your name called it’s going to be something you never are going to forget for the rest of your life.”

The selection show starts at 8 PM. We’ll keep you updated on the Pirates through selection and the big dance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.